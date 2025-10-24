IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
October 24, 2025 Comet Trajectories, Quiet Earth Facing Sun and Background Buzzing Schumann
0:00
-8:09

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

October 24, 2025 Comet Trajectories, Quiet Earth Facing Sun and Background Buzzing Schumann

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Oct 24, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Highlights

  • Venus gets hit again by a CME.

  • Quiet Earth facing Sun.

  • Simple sunspots.

  • Solar wind picks up to moderately high conditions.

  • Elevated conditions in the background to the Schumann Resonance.

  • Note about comet trajectories; difference between interstellar and comets within our solar system.

Wisdom Drop for the Day

Daily advice based on the culmination o…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture