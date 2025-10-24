October 24, 2025 Comet Trajectories, Quiet Earth Facing Sun and Background Buzzing Schumann

Highlights
Venus gets hit again by a CME.
Quiet Earth facing Sun.
Simple sunspots.
Solar wind picks up to moderately high conditions.
Elevated conditions in the background to the Schumann Resonance.
Note about comet trajectories; difference between interstellar and comets within our solar system.
