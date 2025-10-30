IET Evolve on Substack

October 30, 2025 Geomagnetic Field Still Active, 4246 Facing Earth Soon and Gratitude
Oct 30, 2025
Highlights

  • Geomagnetic field got to KP 5 G1 storming conditions last night.

  • 4246 should be Earth facing within the next 48-72 hours.

  • Solar wind stronger yesterday and this morning.

  • Auroras still possible for tonight.

  • Schumann Resonance active and more conducive for alpha/gamma waves - you may feel better overall in these last 24 hours.

  • Low solar flares and…

