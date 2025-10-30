October 30, 2025 Geomagnetic Field Still Active, 4246 Facing Earth Soon and Gratitude

Highlights
Geomagnetic field got to KP 5 G1 storming conditions last night.
4246 should be Earth facing within the next 48-72 hours.
Solar wind stronger yesterday and this morning.
Auroras still possible for tonight.
Schumann Resonance active and more conducive for alpha/gamma waves - you may feel better overall in these last 24 hours.
Low solar flares and…
