IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
October 31, 2025 Geomagnetic Field Still Active, and Stronger High Speed Solar Wind
0:00
-4:51

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

October 31, 2025 Geomagnetic Field Still Active, and Stronger High Speed Solar Wind

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Oct 31, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Highlights

  • Geomagnetic G1 storming in the past 24 hours, waking up conditions still active.

  • High speed solar wind increases with BZ facing SW - auroras possible again tonight!

  • 5.4 Earthquake in Fox River Alaska 13:33 utc yesterday.

  • C 1.79 solar flare this morning

  • Schumann Resonance - providing us unique opportunities for greater claritiy.

Wisdom Drop for the…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture