October 31, 2025 Geomagnetic Field Still Active, and Stronger High Speed Solar Wind

Highlights
Geomagnetic G1 storming in the past 24 hours, waking up conditions still active.
High speed solar wind increases with BZ facing SW - auroras possible again tonight!
5.4 Earthquake in Fox River Alaska 13:33 utc yesterday.
C 1.79 solar flare this morning
Schumann Resonance - providing us unique opportunities for greater claritiy.
Wisdom Drop for the…
