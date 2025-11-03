IET Evolve on Substack

November 3, 2025 Solid Long Duration M Class Flare Fires Off This Morning, Beaver Moon, Earth is Rocking and Schumann Provides a Nice Reset Yesterday
Nov 03, 2025
Highlights

  • M 5.01 solar flare from 4274 did produce a CME at 10:11 utc today.

  • 4246 is now relabeled as sunspot 4272.

  • Geomagnetic conditions are active at KP 4.

  • Earth is rocking; Earthquakes in Afghanistan 6.3 and Kamchatka, Russia 6.1.

  • Full Beaver Supermoon on November 5th

  • North and South Taurids meteor shower November 5 - 9th (peak).

  • New article coming out …

