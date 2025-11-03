November 3, 2025 Solid Long Duration M Class Flare Fires Off This Morning, Beaver Moon, Earth is Rocking and Schumann Provides a Nice Reset Yesterday

Highlights
M 5.01 solar flare from 4274 did produce a CME at 10:11 utc today.
4246 is now relabeled as sunspot 4272.
Geomagnetic conditions are active at KP 4.
Earth is rocking; Earthquakes in Afghanistan 6.3 and Kamchatka, Russia 6.1.
Full Beaver Supermoon on November 5th
North and South Taurids meteor shower November 5 - 9th (peak).
New article coming out …
