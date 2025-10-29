October 29, 2025 Will 4246 Be Shy or Eruptive? Geomagnetic Activity Kicks Up and Moving Vital Life Force

Highlights
4246 pops another CME (not Earth facing) and continues to show strong activity, what will it do when it turns towards Earth in four days?
6.4 Earthquake in the Banda Sea.
Fast moving solar wind continues to stream towards Earth.
Auroras visible and perhaps more auroras this evening.
Geomagnetic activity reached KP yesterday at 18:00 utc.
Simila…
