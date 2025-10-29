IET Evolve on Substack

IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
October 29, 2025 Will 4246 Be Shy or Eruptive? Geomagnetic Activity Kicks Up and Moving Vital Life Force
October 29, 2025 Will 4246 Be Shy or Eruptive? Geomagnetic Activity Kicks Up and Moving Vital Life Force

Oct 29, 2025
Highlights

  • 4246 pops another CME (not Earth facing) and continues to show strong activity, what will it do when it turns towards Earth in four days?

  • 6.4 Earthquake in the Banda Sea.

  • Fast moving solar wind continues to stream towards Earth.

  • Auroras visible and perhaps more auroras this evening.

  • Geomagnetic activity reached KP yesterday at 18:00 utc.

  • Simila…

