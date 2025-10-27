IET Evolve on Substack

October 27, 2025 Quiet for Now, Coronal Holes Earth Facing, Uptick in Geomagnetic Activity Expected & Preparing Your Temple
October 27, 2025 Quiet for Now, Coronal Holes Earth Facing, Uptick in Geomagnetic Activity Expected & Preparing Your Temple

Oct 27, 2025
Highlights

  • Mostly quiet conditions waking up today.

  • Twin coronal holes coming into geo-effective position later today/tonight/tomorrow.

  • Solar wind is expected to ramp up.

  • Geomagnetic storm conditions are predicted from the high speed solar wind and CME’s from the 23th and 24th are anticipated to arrive at Earth shortly.

  • Solar flare activity is low.

  • Sunspot…

