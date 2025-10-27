October 27, 2025 Quiet for Now, Coronal Holes Earth Facing, Uptick in Geomagnetic Activity Expected & Preparing Your Temple

Highlights
Mostly quiet conditions waking up today.
Twin coronal holes coming into geo-effective position later today/tonight/tomorrow.
Solar wind is expected to ramp up.
Geomagnetic storm conditions are predicted from the high speed solar wind and CME’s from the 23th and 24th are anticipated to arrive at Earth shortly.
Solar flare activity is low.
Sunspot…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.