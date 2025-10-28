October 28, 2025 Earthquake Uptick, CME Taps the Field and Schumann Responds

Highlights
Increase in solar wind and solar wind density yesterday indicating we may have had the CME arrive at Earth.
Increase in geomagnetism in the past 24 hours, auroras are still possible.
Low solar flare activity.
Simple sunspots.
Schumann Resonance responds vibrantly to the solar wind and change in density.
Alpha brain waves do not equate to alarmi…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.