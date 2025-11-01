November 1, 2025 Solar Flare Activity Picks Up, Geomagnetic Field Settles Down and a Word about the 11,999 Other Scientists in the World

Highlights
Solar flare activity picks up with 5 C class flares, highest was almost an M class at C 7.1.
Geomagnetic activity is settling with KP 2-4 conditions.
Solar wind reached 680 km/s yesterday which is moderately high.
Just one lonely sunspot region.
Schumann Resonance - gradual multimode activation these past 8 hours.
