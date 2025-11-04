November 4, 2025 Moderately Active Sun and Stronger Flares Possible

Highlights
Old region 4246 newly renumbered region 4274 is quite active producing 4 M class flares in the past 24 hours.
CME from M 5.0 flare will potential graze Earth November 6/7.
New coronal hole will be in geo-effective position in a few days.
Rustling in Kamchatsky, Russia and strong lava effusion for Kilauea Volcano.
Solar flare prediction activit…
