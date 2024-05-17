IET Evolve on Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Podcast: Everyday Earthing an…
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
New Podcast: Everyday Earthing & Energetic Wisdom
Where Space Weather, Emotional Intelligence and Consciousness Converge
Jul 14
•
IET Evolve
3
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
New Podcast: Everyday Earthing & Energetic Wisdom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
Conscious Incarnation, ET Contact Experiences and Military Interference
Presentation today February 4th at 11 am est Humanity Rising
Feb 4
•
IET Evolve
4
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
Conscious Incarnation, ET Contact Experiences and Military Interference
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2024
Auroras to Human Health - How Major Solar Flares May Be Impacting Our Lives
This article has four main sections;
May 17, 2024
•
IET Evolve
7
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
Auroras to Human Health - How Major Solar Flares May Be Impacting Our Lives
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Planetary Shift ~ Severe Geomagnetic Storm Warning Issued for this Weekend
Storm Preparations and a Peek into Visions about these Storms Regarding the Shift
May 10, 2024
•
IET Evolve
38
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
Planetary Shift ~ Severe Geomagnetic Storm Warning Issued for this Weekend
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
October 2023
The Essence of Polarity and Our Changing World, Solar Influences and Human Dynamics
Video Overview of Article
Oct 10, 2023
•
IET Evolve
10
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
The Essence of Polarity and Our Changing World, Solar Influences and Human Dynamics
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 2023
Snatching of Contactee Files: An Attempt to Rewrite History
Video Overview of Article
Aug 30, 2023
•
IET Evolve
5
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
Snatching of Contactee Files: An Attempt to Rewrite History
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
MAUI: Personal Contacts Reveal Deeper Story Unfolding
Video Overview of Article
Aug 22, 2023
•
IET Evolve
16
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
MAUI: Personal Contacts Reveal Deeper Story Unfolding
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
New Interview Posted and IET Evolve Update
Interview with Alexis Brooks, New Content Coming and Community Engagement
Aug 15, 2023
•
IET Evolve
4
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
New Interview Posted and IET Evolve Update
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
July 2023
The Experimental Industrial Complex Attempting to Control Your Consciousness in the Age of Disclosure
Are UFOlogists, enthusiasts and so-called researchers looking in the wrong place?
Jul 3, 2023
•
IET Evolve
20
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
The Experimental Industrial Complex Attempting to Control Your Consciousness in the Age of Disclosure
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2023
What are UFO Disclosure Gatekeepers Acclimating the Public To?
By Susan A.
Jun 11, 2023
•
IET Evolve
90
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
What are UFO Disclosure Gatekeepers Acclimating the Public To?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2023
Quantum Entanglement and the Sun; Major Global Events in the 1960s, Our World Today and Shifting the Future
Part of this planetary transition and evolutionary shift is healing ‘the self’ as we know and many sages have shared with us.
Apr 30, 2023
•
IET Evolve
9
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
Quantum Entanglement and the Sun; Major Global Events in the 1960s, Our World Today and Shifting the Future
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2023
From Fear to the Frequency of Freedom
Comfortable Consequences or the Great Unknown
Feb 28, 2023
•
IET Evolve
11
Share this post
IET Evolve on Substack
From Fear to the Frequency of Freedom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
© 2025 IET Evolve
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts