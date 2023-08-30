Snatching of Contactee Files: An Attempt to Rewrite History
Video Overview of Article
Click image below for IETEvolve Rumble video
To the average person this may not seem like something of great importance.
Yet, over the last year, an accelerating UFO narrative has unfolded in the public sphere beginning to break into the consciousness of everyday people. As the whirlwind of #ufotwiter posts, legacy media (disgui…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.