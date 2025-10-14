It was initially understood that an asteroid took out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. In recent times, it is speculated that a comet took out the dinosaurs. There is some debate as to which form of this fast moving huge space chunk was the culprit.

Now, another comet is the new focus of attention and despite known facts, speculation has gone wild regarding Comet 3I/Atlas.

And I say this as friends and family members have seriously been asking me if they should be worried, stock up on supplies or prepare for the next event. Is this it?

Basics of Interstellar Comets…the I Series

Here are a few basic facts about these recent (2017 - present) interstellar comets;

Interstellar comets come from outside Earth’s solar system and they are not gravitationally bound by Earth’s Sun.

Interstellar comets coming to our solar system have existed prior to 2017, in fact we may have others whizzing in our solar system right now in addition to Comet 3I/Atlas and we just don’t see them because they are faint, difficult to observe and are on a fly-by trajectory meaning they don’t stay in our solar system very long. Comet 3I/Atlas Isn’t The First To Visit Our Solar System

Telescopes like the Pan-STARRS1 in Hawaii recorded the first interstellar comet on October 19, 2017 famously known as Oumuamua.

The second interstellar comet was discovered in August 30th, 2019 by amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov using a telescope at the MARON observatory in Crimea. Now known as comet 2I/Borisov.

Comet 3I/Atlas was discovered by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Chile July 1, 2025.

When Did a Comet Turn Into Extraterrestrial Technology?

The public’s perception of an interstellar comet being a potential alien spacecraft was first shaped on November 5th, 2018 by NBC News who used an artist’s rendition of what this object looked like (not very pretty may I add).

NBC News ran its story a little over a year after the comet’s initial discovery, and days after a November 12, 2018 paper published by Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb and his colleague titled, Could Solar Radiation Pressure Explain ‘Oumuamua’s Peculiar Acceleration?