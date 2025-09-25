A few announcements below and access to the IETEvolve private Substack and Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom Podcast.

Friday September 26, 2025

Humanity Rising 11:00 a.m. est

I will be on Humanity Rising tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. est with Jim Garrison of Ubiquity University discussing the class I will be teaching in October. You can access the conversation here to learn more about this course.

October 9 through October 30th, 2025

Ubiquity University Course

I will be teaching the course, The Intelligence of Energy: Emotion & Plasma Fields beginning October 9th through the 30th of October each Thursday for 90 minutes.

This course is designed to assist people to make accurate and intelligence sense of their own emotions, feelings, sensations as connected to the the various fields of energy we regularly experience with electromagnetic and geomagnetic fluctuations from the Sun, Cosmos and Earth itself. And learn how to navigate these fields of complex fields of energy not just as a recipient rather as a conscious driver.

December 14 - December 18, 2025

State of the World Forum, Washington DC

I am also pleased to announce I will be joining this ground breaking State of the World Forum in Washington, DC. as a speaker.

“Four Intelligences. One Future.

The State of the World Forum was launched from 1995 - 2000 by President Mikhail Gorbachev and Dr. Jim Garrison and many others to bring together global leaders, scientists, business executives, young people, indigenous elders, visionaries and change agents to engage with the defining issues challenging humanity at the end of the Cold War. It became one of the first high-level platforms to bring global diversity together to transform conversations that matter into actions that made a difference. It proved that when people gather with shared intention, something meaningful and transformational can happen.

The 2025 - 2030 State of the World Forum builds on that legacy, not as a replication but as a new response to a new moment. Our mission centers around four consequential truths – planetary ecological collapse, instability at every level of human affairs, exponential growth of artificial intelligence, the reality of Cosmic intelligence on Earth. These data points represent four converging domains of intelligence — human, nature, artificial, cosmic — and our responsibility to engage with each and all of them together in a spirit of wisdom, curiosity and care. These intersections raise profound questions about identity, governance, ethics, consciousness and the future of humanity in a radically changing world.”

Feel free to join any of these events.

Daily Podcast

Each day, I publish a morning report on the podcast Everyday Earthing and Energy Wisdom, paid subscribers get an emailed report daily with the opportunity to share or comment on the information on the podcast. This report takes 3 hours of research every morning from 5-8 a.m. est and condenses the information down to 10-13 minutes of an audio to listen on your way to work, school, the gym or to go with your morning cuppa.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to join the community, you get access to this daily morning podcast, and all material behind the IETEvolve Substack paywall.

The full podcast was offered free and soon will be behind a a private community wall. Until September 30th, you can sign up for $10 per year to access all this information.

Sign up to access the private community here

Share