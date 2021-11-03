About IET Evolve

IET Evolve, Susan A. Manewich MS is experienced in consciousness research, emotional intelligence, organizational development, new emerging technologies, research, leadership skills training, and has worked with thousands of people over the globe. She has worked with multiple Ivy League colleges (Harvard Business School, Yale Medical School, University of Singapore, London Business School, Cambridge University, University of Chicago Business School), non and for profit organizations from the aerospace industry to inner city youth education.

She is a published author and researcher in the areas of resonant technologies, consciousness and emotional intelligence who’s work can be found here on Amazon.

She serves as an advisor and board member on several contemporary based consciousness education and research organizations. In addition she has run and co-founded multiple companies.

Susan has a Master’s Degree in Science in Organizational Behavior and Development. Is a certified quantum healing hypnotherapist, trained Qigong therapeutic medical practitioner, qualified in Oneness University Deeksha Blessings and is continually exploring new methods for healing integration and higher states of awareness. She is currently pursuing her PhD regarding electro/geomagnetism and consciousness.

Why Subscribe?

As the world is quickly shifting and so are us human beings, we need to be able to express these greater truths about these planetary changes in a non dramatic, unmaterialistic way. Akin to keeping calm in the storm and focusing on what is necessary while “eliminating the fluff.”

While the field of consciousness and the topic of UFO’s, extraterrestrials and resonant technologies can be both confusing and alluring, it can also be the greatest aspect of our human and planetary evolution while being centered and pragmatic. IET chooses centered and pragmatic based on experience as both a lifetime contactee and a researcher.

Additional Contact

On a limited basis, Susan does work professionally with individuals one on one for advice, support, counseling, and assistance to help successfully navigate our bodies, emotions and energy as the planet and cosmos continues to rapidly shift. Please contact ietsusank@gmail.com to inquire for additional information.