Here is a short update for you.

This past year have been doing some writing and quite a bit of research which is not able to be shared just yet.

New Podcast and Where to Find it

What I am able to share is a new daily morning podcast titled “Everyday Earthing & Energetic Wisdom”, Where Space Weather, Emotional Intelligence and Consciousness Converge. You can find this on Spotify, Apple, RSS, Amazon Music and on the IETEVOLVE website.

Why This Podcast Was Birthed

This was created to give listeners a detailed daily update on Space Weather which could be impacting our Earth and influencing human consciousness and each daily update is 8 minutes or less a day. To give the listener highlights necessary to know how to better navigate your day. Space weather definitely impacts our mood and our capacity to be emotionally intelligent! We can learn how to be conscious of these various states and these daily updates will assist.

There is a bigger why this podcast was developed, you will have to tune in to find out as that will be revealed in upcoming episodes.

New Book Coming Soon!

There is a new book in the works which will be out and available by the end of 2025. Subscribers to IETEVOLVE will get access to an early release.

New Articles Coming!

Two new articles are in the works. The first is regarding the intel continued false disclosure narrative. Determining what is authentic, what is hyperbole and what are outright lies.

The second is a co-author with Jefferey Jaxen on the potential impacts of artificial intelligence in a wide range of sectors, what the actual creators of AI are warning us about and why this seems to be falling on deaf ears.

