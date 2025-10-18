Waking up to G1 Storming and Working with Body Intelligence

Highlights
G1 storm conditions reached this morning, KP 5 reached.
Solar wind is elevated.
Sunspot 4246 fires off 8 M class flares.
Auroras possible depending on where you are.
Schumann reflects geomagnetic storming.
Body intelligence working with plasma density.
Wisdom Drop for the Day!
Daily advice you may find helpful.
Community
Welcome to the our community…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.