Waking up to G1 Storming and Working with Body Intelligence
Waking up to G1 Storming and Working with Body Intelligence

IET Evolve
Oct 18, 2025
Highlights

  • G1 storm conditions reached this morning, KP 5 reached.

  • Solar wind is elevated.

  • Sunspot 4246 fires off 8 M class flares.

  • Auroras possible depending on where you are.

  • Schumann reflects geomagnetic storming.

  • Body intelligence working with plasma density.

Wisdom Drop for the Day!

