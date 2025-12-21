Unite in Light Solstice Celebration

Sunday December 21, 1:11pm on 12/21/25 online (event link below)

The light is returning in more ways that one. The New Dawn heralds the awakening of humanity to who really are and the power we have to uplift the world with love so all may live in harmony and peace. It’s all unfolding now. Will you join us now in the culmination of this work of many lifetimes?

Join us this Sunday for the Unite in Light Celebration, a solstice gathering dedicated to the reemergence of light to radiate a love-based world! We will learn about the nature of this solstice and set our intentions for the year ahead. Susan Manewich will be joining us to discuss the role of the sun in humanity’s awakening and how we can best support this shift together.

The solstice marks a precise astronomical moment of alignment between Earth and Sun, reminding us that light is not only symbolic, but fundamental to the preservation of life, the order of time, and our capacity for consciousness.

Together, we will explore the deep significance of the solstice through the convergence of ancestral wisdom and modern science. Ancient calendars and Indigenous traditions understood light as the great organizer of reality—the force that governs seasons, shapes culture, and anchors humanity in cyclical time. Today, astronomy and physics affirm this same truth: light is how we measure time, understand the universe, and orient ourselves within it. When we understand how to utilize both indigenous wisdom and science in how we honor the light within and around ourselves, we bridge ancient remembrance with modern understanding, creating a foundation for conscious evolution rooted in both reverence and reason.

This celebration is about bringing humanity into alignment with the light through the lens of both science and spiritual practice. Light exists outside us, arriving from the Sun and the stars, regulating our circadian rhythms and sustaining biological health. At the same time, science now confirms that we ourselves emit light. Through biophotons, our cells communicate, revealing that our bodies are luminous systems. This biological light is intrinsically connected to the inner light of our essence—our consciousness and imaginative capacity to co-create with Source.

When light becomes aligned, it gains power. In physics, coherence transforms light into a laser. In human systems, coherence transforms individuals into communities capable of meaningful change. By uniting in light, we strengthen clarity, vitality, and collective intelligence—qualities essential for personal well-being and for an emerging planetary civilization and unified human super-organism. Together, we will attune to the clarity of our collective vision to inform our aligned actions. We will also explore our superhuman capacities for telepathy, clairvoyance, clair-sentience and other powers reemerging at the forefront of human evolution.

Guided by the Unification Process as elucidated by Dr. Mindahi Bastida, we will reflect on healing the disharmony present in our world through the power of love. We invite you to join us in standing in the light of who we are. In remembering that we arise from the same Source—the same living light—we recognize that our light connects us to one another and to the Earth itself. This is an invitation to co-create consciously, allowing love to become the organizing force of a more beautiful world.

RSVP to NewDawnINsight@gmail.com and receive a complimentary gift related to practical tips to attune to the solar energy!

Join us. Unite in light. Celebrate the solstice with the New Dawn Institute.

Event Link: https://dartmouth.zoom.us/j/3334422919?omn=92488049020 -- Meeting ID: 333 442 2919