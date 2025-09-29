September 29, 2025 Moderate to High Solar Activity Continues, Milky Way and the Ancients

Moderate to High Solar Activity Continues, Milky Way, Ancients, Solar Wind, Coronal Hole, Schumann Resonance
Wisdom drop for the day!
Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeather and Earth effects.
Ancients and the Milky Way Galaxy
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.