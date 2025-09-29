IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
September 29, 2025 Moderate to High Solar Activity Continues, Milky Way and the Ancients
0:00
-8:23

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

September 29, 2025 Moderate to High Solar Activity Continues, Milky Way and the Ancients

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Sep 29, 2025
∙ Paid
3
Share

Moderate to High Solar Activity Continues, Milky Way, Ancients, Solar Wind, Coronal Hole, Schumann Resonance

Wisdom drop for the day!

Each day you can share your physical symptoms, emotions/moods and unique consciousness/spiritual influences you feel are resulting from these SpaceWeather and Earth effects.

Ancients and the Milky Way Galaxy

The Myths and Lo…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture