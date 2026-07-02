Replay - Awakening to a New Earth: From Cosmic Catastrophism and Disclosure to Co-Creation Amid Planetary and Cosmological Shifts (Live Recording from June 27, 2026)

For those who missed Saturday’s live presentation and Q&A, you can click on the link above and access the recording.
Going forward we will be doing a monthly live presentation, discussion and Q&A.
Topics for each monthly gathering will be much more narrow in focus. The above presentation was a wide view!
Solar Update July 1, 2026
Yes the sun is flaring! X…
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