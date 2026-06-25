Awakening to a New Earth: From Cosmic Catastrophism and Disclosure to Co-Creation Amid Planetary and Cosmological Shifts (Updated June 27, 2026)

Online Presentation, Gathering & Q&A

This Saturday, June 27th • 9:00 – 11:00 AM EST

The recent Summer Solstice felt like a really powerful gateway, perhaps even more so than the last celestial alignment.

It seems like these shifts are speeding up, and with them comes this growing need to live more authentically, find deeper meaning, and create more harmony inside ourselves and with the people around us.

I wanted to share some information that’s been helping me and others make sense of a great many things that are changing right now, both in the outer world and within us.

It felt right to do this as a private online gathering, where I can share some of my thoughts and research in a presentation style. My hope is that it offers a different way of looking at our world than what we’re mostly hearing in mainstream media and on social media these days.

We’ll keep the format relaxed and open. There will be time for introductions and room for Q&A. I don’t claim to have all the answers, and that’s okay, maybe someone else in the group will.

The main thing is to come together, listen to each other, share what we’re seeing and feeling, and hopefully walk away feeling a little more centered.

If this speaks to you and you feel called to join, the access details are below. This event is for paid subscribers only.