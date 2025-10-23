October 23, 2025 Sun Blasts Venus, Quiet GMF, and Low Solar Activity

Highlights
Solar flare launches at Venus - will the clouds change on Venus?
Quiet GMF.
Low solar activity with small number of C class flares.
Schumann Resonance conducive for meditation.
Digestive system shifts with lower GMF.
Wisdom Drop for the Day!
Daily advice you may find helpful.
