IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
October 23, 2025 Sun Blasts Venus, Quiet GMF, and Low Solar Activity
0:00
-6:36

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

October 23, 2025 Sun Blasts Venus, Quiet GMF, and Low Solar Activity

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Oct 23, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Highlights

  • Solar flare launches at Venus - will the clouds change on Venus?

  • Quiet GMF.

  • Low solar activity with small number of C class flares.

  • Schumann Resonance conducive for meditation.

  • Digestive system shifts with lower GMF.

Wisdom Drop for the Day!

Daily advice you may find helpful.

Community

Welcome to the our community where we can discuss space weather …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture