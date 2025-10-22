October 22, 2025 Large Blast from the Sun, Calm Geomagnetic Field and Schumann Popped Up

Highlights
Large full halo CME filament eruption occurred 20:24 utc yesterday (not Earth facing, although we may have experienced a tap), other CME’s still under analysis to see what their Earth facing component may be.
Solar flares in the C category and lowered flare prediction for today.
Sunspots are up but not much complexity.
Geomagnetic field is qui…
