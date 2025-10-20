October 20, 2025 Geomagnetic Storming Over the Weekend, Flare Prediction is Down and Kilauea Volcano Episode #35

Highlights
How was the weekend for you with the geomagnetic storms (physiology, psychologically, emotionally, physically)?
Auroras over many mid latitudes spots over the weekend.
Solar flares prediction for today significantly down.
Very little sunspot complexity.
Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii begun episode #35 on Friday October 17th, 2025.
…
