October 20, 2025 Geomagnetic Storming Over the Weekend, Flare Prediction is Down and Kilauea Volcano Episode #35
IET Evolve
Oct 20, 2025
Highlights

  • How was the weekend for you with the geomagnetic storms (physiology, psychologically, emotionally, physically)?

  • Auroras over many mid latitudes spots over the weekend.

  • Solar flares prediction for today significantly down.

  • Very little sunspot complexity.

  • Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii begun episode #35 on Friday October 17th, 2025.

