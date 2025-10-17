IET Evolve on Substack

October 17, 2025 The Geomagnetic Storm that Wasn't
Oct 17, 2025
  • Geomagnetic storm did not manifest, the CME’s were just not strong enough, did see a pop up in plasma density.

  • 4 M class flares on the lower side of intensity.

  • Only one sunspot region 4246, now holding beta, gamma & delta complexity.

  • Schumann Resonance did see some excitation overnight, conditions more calm now.

Wisdom Drop for the Day!

Daily adv…

