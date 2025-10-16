October 16, 2025 Calm Before the Geomagnetic Storm Arrives Today, CME's and Earthquakes

Highlights
KP conditions were mainly quiet to unsettled these past 24 hours.
Geomagnetic storm G1-G2 expected to arrive today from several CME’s which launched several days ago.
Several M class flares from yesterday.
Yesterday’s CME’s are still under analysis.
Earthquakes in Drakes Passage and Indonesia last night and this morning.
New coronal hole about …
