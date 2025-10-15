October 15, 2025 Sun Pumps Out More Powerful Flares, Incoming Geomagnetic Storms and Noticing Transition Points

Highlights
Sun pumping out stronger M class flares
Several R1 radio blackouts.
Geomagnetic storm arriving possibly tonight, on deck for tomorrow, which also means auroras.
Solar wind still at moderately high levels.
Schumann resonance gets more active.
What do you do when the geomagnetic storm arrives?
Wisdom Drop for the Day!
Daily advice you may find helpfu…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.