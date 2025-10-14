IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
October 14, 2025 South Atlantic Anomaly, 4 CME's Expected to Arrive and Continued High Speed Solar Wind
0:00
-11:19

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

October 14, 2025 South Atlantic Anomaly, 4 CME's Expected to Arrive and Continued High Speed Solar Wind

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Oct 14, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

  • South Atlantic anomaly and Earth’s magnetic field weakening.

  • 20 solar flares in the past 24 hours.

  • 4 CME’s expected to arrive to our Earth this week.

  • High speed solar wind continues.

  • Auroras still making themselves known and visible even in mid latitudes.

Wisdom Drop for the Day!

Daily advice you may find helpful.

Community

Welcome to the our community where…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture