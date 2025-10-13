October 13, 2025 Avi Loeb Conversation, High Speed Solar Wind, Flaring Sunspot, and New Sunspot Showing Extreme Ultraviolet Energy

Highlights
My partner and I had a one on one conversation with Avi Loeb, PhD Harvard Astrophysicist yesterday in Cambridge while attending a conference at MIT. Please check out the article later today here on Substack.
Active sunspot region produces 2 M class flares and a high number of C class flares.
CME occurred yesterday may be headed towards Earth o…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.