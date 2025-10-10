October 10, 2025 Significant Earthquakes, Comets, Incoming Geomagnetic Storms Potentially for this Weekend

Three significant Earthquakes in the Ring of Fire
Comet Lemmon and Comet Swan visible and closest to Earth October 21st, 2025
Schumann Resonance peaks
M class solar flare
CME may impact us soon
Wisdom Drop for the Day!
Welcome to the our community where we can discuss space weather related events that impact our emotions, physiology and what we are experienc…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.