October 10, 2025 Significant Earthquakes, Comets, Incoming Geomagnetic Storms Potentially for this Weekend
October 10, 2025 Significant Earthquakes, Comets, Incoming Geomagnetic Storms Potentially for this Weekend

IET Evolve
Oct 10, 2025
3
Three significant Earthquakes in the Ring of Fire

Comet Lemmon and Comet Swan visible and closest to Earth October 21st, 2025

Schumann Resonance peaks

M class solar flare

CME may impact us soon

Wisdom Drop for the Day!

