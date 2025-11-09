IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
November 9, 2025 - Sunday Drop In - We have an X Class Earth Facing Flare and Amplified Field
0:00
-5:14

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

November 9, 2025 - Sunday Drop In - We have an X Class Earth Facing Flare and Amplified Field

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Nov 09, 2025
∙ Paid

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture