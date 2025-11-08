November 8, 2025 Auroras and Geomagnetic Activity Continues Creating Some Sweet Conditions

Highlights
Geomagnetic activity instantly doubled yesterday late morning/early afternoon from KP 3-6+ along with an increase in solar wind, density and the BZ soon taking a dive southward.
Geomagnetic activity reached G2 storming yesterday.
Solar activity was high in frequency and lower in strength.
4274 still has its beta, gamma, delta complexity - anyt…
