November 7, 2025 The Sun and Earth Dance~CME Impacts, High Speed Solar Wind and How Our Field Took to the Dance Floor

CME impact that was expected occurred at 5:17 utc today from the M 7.4 flare on November 5th.

Continued CME impacts and coronal hole effects expected for today with G1-G2 storm conditions.

Auroras on watch for tonight in mid latitudes!

Solar wind increased to 850 km/s today and still quite strong now at 791 km/s at the time of this writing.