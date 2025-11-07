November 7, 2025 The Sun and Earth Dance~CME Impacts, High Speed Solar Wind and How Our Field Took to the Dance Floor

Highlights
CME impact that was expected occurred at 5:17 utc today from the M 7.4 flare on November 5th.
Continued CME impacts and coronal hole effects expected for today with G1-G2 storm conditions.
Auroras on watch for tonight in mid latitudes!
Solar wind increased to 850 km/s today and still quite strong now at 791 km/s at the time of this writing.
Schu…
