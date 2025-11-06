November 6, 2025 CME Hits Earth Producing Significant Geomagnetic Storming~More Coming

Highlights
CME hits Earth triggered G1-G3 storming conditions in the past 24 hours, G1-G2 storming predicted for today, possible G3 storming for our Earth tomorrow.
Solar activity remains high with 18 total solar flares, 4 M class flares, all producing radio blackouts. 4274 remains the big player.
More CME’s on the way.
Auroras and the super-moon!
Are the…
