November 5, 2025 X Class Blasts, G1 Storming on Watch for Tomorrow and Physiological Transition Points
November 5, 2025 X Class Blasts, G1 Storming on Watch for Tomorrow and Physiological Transition Points

Nov 05, 2025
  2 X class flares 1.8 and X 1.1 from two different regions blasted off yesterday, M 5+ just occurred this early morning.

  CME still waiting for modeling on the X class blasts.

  Strong R3 radio blackouts were recorded with the X class blasts in the Pacific.

  New coronal hole will be geo-effective in the next few days.

  Low number of sunspots however…

