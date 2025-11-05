November 5, 2025 X Class Blasts, G1 Storming on Watch for Tomorrow and Physiological Transition Points

Highlights
2 X class flares 1.8 and X 1.1 from two different regions blasted off yesterday, M 5+ just occurred this early morning.
CME still waiting for modeling on the X class blasts.
Strong R3 radio blackouts were recorded with the X class blasts in the Pacific.
New coronal hole will be geo-effective in the next few days.
Low number of sunspots however…
