November 29, 2025 Solar Flare Activity is UP - 3 M Class Flares, Stronger Flares by Mid Week Possible and an Ancient Supernova Explosion

Highlights
Solar flare activity IS UP! With 3 M class flares in the past 24 hours! With one sunspot player taking up much of the star power with those productions.
Solar flare prediction for today has also increased for X and M class flares.
Based on the intensity of the ejecta from these flares we could see stronger flare activity by mid week.
Solar wind …
