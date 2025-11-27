November 26/27, 2025 Solar Wind Elevated Speeds Continue, Vacillating Schumann and Announcements

Highlights
Combined report from November 26 and November 27 in light of Thanksgiving.
Far side eruption on the sun which did produce a CME at 19:44 utc on the 26th, not Earth facing yet this will turn towards Earth soon and it could enhance conditions for our planet.
Solar flare activity is still low overall, yet a consistent flow of C class flares.
Solar …
