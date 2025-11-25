IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IET Evolve on Substack
November 25, 2025 Solar Wind Variability, G1 Storm Conditions Reached and a Micro-adjusting Schumann Field
0:00
-8:51

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

November 25, 2025 Solar Wind Variability, G1 Storm Conditions Reached and a Micro-adjusting Schumann Field

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Nov 25, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • The coronal holes connecting with Earth did in fact arrive earlier than expected.

  • We did reach G1 storming at 0 utc today. Fast solar wind combined with the slower solar wind.

  • High speed solar wind is expected to continue through the 27th which will keep us around G1 storming on and off.

  • Solar flare activity is low.

  • Does our Earth also sense the…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture