November 25, 2025 Solar Wind Variability, G1 Storm Conditions Reached and a Micro-adjusting Schumann Field

Highlights
The coronal holes connecting with Earth did in fact arrive earlier than expected.
We did reach G1 storming at 0 utc today. Fast solar wind combined with the slower solar wind.
High speed solar wind is expected to continue through the 27th which will keep us around G1 storming on and off.
Solar flare activity is low.
Does our Earth also sense the…
