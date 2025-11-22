IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IET Evolve on Substack
November 22, 2025 2 Big Prominence Solar Eruptions, Aurora Blobs and Sensitivity
0:00
-7:03

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

November 22, 2025 2 Big Prominence Solar Eruptions, Aurora Blobs and Sensitivity

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Nov 22, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • Double eruptions from the sun, one from the southeast limb, and the other over the sun’s north pole. Not Earth facing at first glance yet waiting for confirmation.

  • Low solar activity, yet kept things moving with double amount of C class flares then we had for yesterday’s reporting .

  • CME at 21:12 utc yesterday, still under modeling to see if our…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture