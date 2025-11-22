November 22, 2025 2 Big Prominence Solar Eruptions, Aurora Blobs and Sensitivity

Highlights
Double eruptions from the sun, one from the southeast limb, and the other over the sun’s north pole. Not Earth facing at first glance yet waiting for confirmation.
Low solar activity, yet kept things moving with double amount of C class flares then we had for yesterday’s reporting .
CME at 21:12 utc yesterday, still under modeling to see if our…
