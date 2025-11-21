IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IET Evolve on Substack
November 21, 2025 Big Blasts from the Sun Directed at Venus, Sun Fairly Quiet to our Earth and Schumann Finding Stasis
0:00
-7:12

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

November 21, 2025 Big Blasts from the Sun Directed at Venus, Sun Fairly Quiet to our Earth and Schumann Finding Stasis

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Nov 21, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • The large blasts from the Sun which occurred is going to hit Venus.

  • Sun is still low level activity towards Earth.

  • Coronal hole provided a very small enhancement to our solar wind speed.

  • KP quiet to unsettled in the past 24 hours.

  • 5.5 Earthquake in Bangladesh at 438 utc today. 5 people have reportedly died and there are numerous injuries.

  • Schuman…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture