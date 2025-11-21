November 21, 2025 Big Blasts from the Sun Directed at Venus, Sun Fairly Quiet to our Earth and Schumann Finding Stasis

Highlights
The large blasts from the Sun which occurred is going to hit Venus.
Sun is still low level activity towards Earth.
Coronal hole provided a very small enhancement to our solar wind speed.
KP quiet to unsettled in the past 24 hours.
5.5 Earthquake in Bangladesh at 438 utc today. 5 people have reportedly died and there are numerous injuries.
Schuman…
