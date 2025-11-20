November 20, 2025 Sun Blasts Ejecta, Coronal Hole Influences Expected, and Schumann Field is Once Again Interesting

Highlights
Sun is active with two prominence eruptions. It’s possible this is 4274 once again.
KP is quiet.
Solar flares activity is low.
Significant Schumann release, then build up and high activation.
Solar wind is expected to increase once again from the minor Earth directed coronal hole.
Summary and Wisdom Drop
