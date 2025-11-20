IET Evolve on Substack

IET Evolve on Substack
IET Evolve on Substack
November 20, 2025 Sun Blasts Ejecta, Coronal Hole Influences Expected, and Schumann Field is Once Again Interesting
0:00
-5:55

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on Substack

November 20, 2025 Sun Blasts Ejecta, Coronal Hole Influences Expected, and Schumann Field is Once Again Interesting

IET Evolve's avatar
IET Evolve
Nov 20, 2025
∙ Paid

Highlights

  • Sun is active with two prominence eruptions. It’s possible this is 4274 once again.

  • KP is quiet.

  • Solar flares activity is low.

  • Significant Schumann release, then build up and high activation.

  • Solar wind is expected to increase once again from the minor Earth directed coronal hole.

Summary and Wisdom Drop

Listen as a summary of the combined solar a…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 IET Evolve
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture