November 19, 2025 Almost M Class Flare from New Region, Volcanic Activity at Semeru and Schumann Field Still Finding Stasis

Highlights
Almost M class flare, C 9.9 at 9:53 utc today, did produce some ejecta it’s positioning makes it likely not to effect Earth. But overall, solar flare activity is low.
Escalation of volcanic activity at Semeru in Indonesia. Plumes up to 3.5 miles high.
Solar wind is down with a brief uptick.
KP is quiet.
Solar flare prediction is still significan…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.