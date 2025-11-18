November 18, 2025 Solar Cycle 25 New Data, Our Earth's Field is Still Finding is Balance ~ So Are We

New data on Solar Cycle 25 and where our Earth is with the cycle at the moment. Monthly value for sunspot numbers in October 2025 is 114 which is down from September 2025 as it was 129. Continues to show we are on the downward trend of Solar Cycle 25. We’ve continued this downward trend since Aug 2024.
Sun low levels of solar flare activity.
Solar wind i…
