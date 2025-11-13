IET Evolve on Substack

November 13, 2025 CME from X5.1 Solar Flare Arrived Yesterday and Auroras in Numerous Locations
IET Evolve
Nov 13, 2025
  • The CME arrived from the X 5.1 solar flare producing G1-G3 minor to strong storming.

  • Auroras reported in NW Ohio, Maine, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, ND, OK, Georgia and Virginia

  • Anomalous aurora structures being reported which could indicate further changes in our already waning magnetosphere.

  • G1-G3 storming expected today with enhanced solar wind.

  • So…

