November 11, 2025. The Sun Speaks Loudly with a X 5.2 Flare Earth Directed This Morning - 3 Large Size CME's Headed to Earth

Highlights
·3 X class flares in the last three days with the big popper this morning.
X 5.2 @ 10:04 utc, this does appear to have a CME that is Earth directed from 4274.
Strong R3 radio blackout over Southern Africa. And a radiation storm is now in effect.
We may have what’s known as a cannibal event with the two other CME’s which are headed our way from th…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to IET Evolve on Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.