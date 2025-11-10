November 10, 2025 Combination of Strong Energies; Another X Class Flare and CME Hit

Highlights
Another X class flare this morning X1.2 long duration at 8:55 utc today producing R3 radio blackout and minor radiation storm in effect.
Two X class flares in the past two days.
Currently seeing a sharp increase in proton density, the CME expected later today looks like it is hitting our Earth now.
The X1.7 flare which produced a CME from yeste…
