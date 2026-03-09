IET Evolve on Substack

March 9, 2026 New Larger Coronal Hole Coming ~ Interesting Schumann
March 9, 2026 New Larger Coronal Hole Coming ~ Interesting Schumann

Mar 09, 2026
  • We have a new coronal hole, this one is larger set to engage or earth in the next few days.

  • 7 C Class flares yesterday. Strongest is small at a 2.5 yesterday, 4387 is the lead flare producer.

  • 5 active sunspot regions. 4/5 with beta configurations, 1 alpha.

  • The solar wind was moderate – didn’t get past 500, BZ NW and SW more SW swings. IMF moderate. current…

