We have a new coronal hole, this one is larger set to engage or earth in the next few days.
7 C Class flares yesterday. Strongest is small at a 2.5 yesterday, 4387 is the lead flare producer.
5 active sunspot regions. 4/5 with beta configurations, 1 alpha.
The solar wind was moderate – didn’t get past 500, BZ NW and SW more SW swings. IMF moderate. current…
March 9, 2026 New Larger Coronal Hole Coming ~ Interesting Schumann
Mar 09, 2026
IETEVOLVE Everyday Earthing & Energy Wisdom
Where Space Weather, Consciousness and Emotional Intelligence Converge Daily!
