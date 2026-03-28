March 28, 2026 Ancients and Fireballs, 2024-2027 Age of Great Awakening - Reflected in Schumann

IET Evolve on SubstackMarch 28, 2026 Ancients and Fireballs, 2024-2027 Age of Great Awakening - Reflected in Schumann0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:37-11:37Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of IET Evolve on SubstackSubscribe to listenMarch 28, 2026 Ancients and Fireballs, 2024-2027 Age of Great Awakening - Reflected in SchumannIET EvolveMar 28, 2026∙ Paid1ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of IET Evolve.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.IET Evolve on SubstackThe Contactee's Perspective; Emotional Intelligence, Consciousness, Humanity Evolving, UFO's, Planetary Shift, Electro/Geomagnetic Changes The Contactee's Perspective; Emotional Intelligence, Consciousness, Humanity Evolving, UFO's, Planetary Shift, Electro/Geomagnetic Changes SubscribeAuthorsIET EvolveRecent EpisodesMarch 26, 2026 Fireballs? CME Tap? Comet C/2026 A1 MapsMar 26 • IET EvolveMarch 25, 2026 CME Tap Overnight? G1 Storming Mar 25 • IET EvolveMarch 24, 2026 Waning Solar Wind, CME Impact Tomorrow and Large Tonga QuakeMar 24 • IET EvolveMarch 23, 2026 More Mid Latitude Auroras, Schumann Activates and Antipodal QuakesMar 23 • IET EvolveMarch 21, 2026 G3 Storming Reached, More to Come? Coherent Schumann Field for EquinoxMar 21 • IET EvolveMarch 19, 2026 Geomagnetic Storm Coming (Mid Latitude Auroras) and Equinox 3 Day ChallengeMar 19 • IET EvolveMarch 18, 2026 4 Incoming CME's, Geomagnetic Storming (G1-G2(3) and Body PrepMar 18 • IET Evolve